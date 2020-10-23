Virginia Scott, Burghill, Ohio

BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Jake” Scott, 89, of Burghill, passed away Friday evening, October 16, 2020, at O’Brien Healthcare in Brookfield.

She was born March 10, 1931 in Sharon, the daughter of James and Anna Sowers Gill.

She married Edmund Scott July 15, 1950. He preceded her in death August 31, 2017.

She was a sales clerk at Valley View Department Store in Brookfield. She continued to work for the store when it turned into Valley View Antiques Flea Market until she retired.

Virginia was a member of the Hartford Community Church.

Her hobbies were the greenhouse, gardening and flowers.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis (Mary) Gill of Brookfield and James Scott of Hubbard; a grandson, Bradford Gill of Warren; three stepgranddaughters, Stephanie Deweese, Staci Johnston and Dana Kaczmark; a great-grandson, Jesse Cassel and her beloved cat, Cupcake.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters, Bill, Marian, Pete, Betty and Bob.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Hartford Community Church, P.O. Box 38, Hartford, OH 44424 or to the Hartford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 36, Hartford, OH 44424 in her name.

A memorial service will take place at the Hartford Community Church, 3312 St. Rt. 7, Hartford, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Gary Meikle will officiate with Rev. MaryAnn Rufener assisting.

Burial will be in Rock Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Galloway-Onstott Funeral Home. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at gallowayonstott.com.

