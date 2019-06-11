Virginia Ruth (Amon) Callahan Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ruth (Amon) Callahan, 96, of Greenville, passed away early Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville, on April 23, 1923 to the late Earl R. and Mabel (Tunison) Amon.

Ruth graduated from the former Penn High School in 1941 and attended Thiel College in Greenville.

From 1942 to 1946, she worked for the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad Company and subsequently worked as a secretary in the guidance department at Greenville High School for ten years.

She was a member of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville.

Ruth loved traveling with her husband and began going to Wilson Lake, Ontario in 1947 where they eventually discovered and purchased a private island in 1971, “Callahan Island”, which they enjoyed for 35 years.

She loved animals and took in, or rescued, many different kinds of pets.

She enjoyed doing many things, such as sewing, knitting, ceramics, baking, cooking, ice skating, gardening, flowers and photography.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Richard L. Callahan. They were married on January 28, 1943. Also surviving are five daughters, Polly Ruth McLellan and her husband, Charles, Janet Kathleen Stefanik and her husband, Bernard, Annalyse Callahan Raub and her husband, Brian, Rae Lynn Callahan and her husband, Ray Zook and Lynda Rae Foust and her husband, Kevin; five grandchildren, Benjamin Richard Gibson, Kelly Alyssa Ruckno, Heather Michele Parker, Erin Elizabeth Raub and Nathan Callahan Foust; seven great-grandchildren and brother-in-law, Daniel K. Callahan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Bernard Stefanik; brother-in-law, Robert Callahan and sister-in-law, Cleo M. Callahan.

All services will be private, with Rev. June Boutwell of Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, officiating.

Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA, 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

