Virginia P. Perrotti, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Prussey Perrotti, age 81, of Greenville, passed away Monday evening, December 21, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Greenville.

She was born in Warren, Ohio, on October 13, 1939, to Joseph and Julia (Kanche) Prussey.

On July 15, 1983, she married Robert E. Perrotti, he passed away October 20, 2015.

She had previously been married to the late Thomas Doughton.

She was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary High School in Warren, Ohio and attended Youngstown State University.

She retired from the Werner Company with 27 years of service as a Production Scheduler.

Over the years she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, ABWA, GAPA, the CPGA, the NWMCDA and the APICS association and the Assorted Nuts Clown Alley of Youngstown, Ohio, where she and her husband, as Cheery-Dearie and Flim Flam, clowned for the children and adults in the area. During the sixties, she served a president and treasurer for Cub Scout Pack 99 of Maysville. She was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Community, where she worked with the CCD program and the RCIA. She also sang for 25 plus years with the Adult Choir and Resurrection Choir as well as cantoring and lectoring for St. Michael’s.

She enjoyed traveling, singing, reading, church activities and puzzles but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Doughton and his wife Darlene of Elkton, Virginia; two daughters, Marjorie Doughton of Slippery Rock and Carol Doughton of Ogden, Utah; six stepchildren, Daniel Perrotti and his wife Nancy of Cornwall, Pennsylvania, Janet Perrotti and her companion Christine Chambers of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Stephen Perrotti and his wife Jeanette of Fairmont, West Virginia, Julie Thayer of Chestertown, Maryland, Jon Perrotti of Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Brenda Perrotti and her husband Mike Goshert of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; 14 stepgrandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; two sons, Timothy Doughton and John Doughton; an infant daughter, Virginia Doughton and a sister, Dorothy Concealer.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, January 21, 2021, 1:00 p.m., St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

All in attendance must wear a mask.