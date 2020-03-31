Virginia Mary Perrotti, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Lytle) Perrotti, 84, formerly of Greenville, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Cumming, Georgia, following a long illness.

She was born December 19, 1935 to Burton C. Lytle and Bernice Kingsbury in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania.

She married Donald J. Perrotti at St. Michaels Catholic Church on April 6, 1953, after a whirlwind courtship.

She was a graduate of Penn High School in Greenville.

She worked at Melpar Electronics in Springfield, Virginia, assembling miniature components for electronic devices; as a bank secretary in Maryland handling customers CDs and as a homemaker for 66 years.

In 2002, she moved to the Solivita Village in Poinciana, Florida, where she became very active in their stage and chorus programs as a member of Solivita’s Guys and Dolls and Solivita Starliters, as well as the Red Hat Society. She was very active in the lives of her children and grandchildren and made every effort to participate in their lives.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Perrotti of Dunwoody, Georgia; daughters, Mary Shirk of West Palm Beach, Florida, Susan Bulmash of Alpharetta, Georgia, Karen Zimmerman of Dunwoody, Georgia, Dorothy Austin of Kennesaw, Georgia and Christine Houck of Fredericksburg, Virginia; her son, James Perrotti of Lake Worth, Florida; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Seiple of Greenville and brother, James Lytle of Mesa Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Sciascia of King George, Virginia and her son, Paul Perrotti of Atlanta, Georgia. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Lytle of Tampa, Florida and Burton B. (Bruce) Lytle of St. Cloud, Florida and sisters, Ruth Anna Houge of Greenville, Carolyn (Jean) Chintella of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Margaret Mook of Mesa, Arizona and Georgia Franks of Hepsibah, Georgia.

A Memorial Service will be held later to be determined by her family.

Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Virginia’s favorite charity, The Salvation Army.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Loutzenheiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.