Virginia Mary (Jean) Sorrell, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Jean) Sorrell, 84, a lifetime resident of East Palestine, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born Virginia Mary Butler on September 22, 1934 to Thomas and Marcella Butler.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and faithful friend. She enjoyed celebrating holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and any event that made those she loved feel special. She especially enjoyed playing BINGO at the East Palestine American Legion Post 31 and volunteered her time weekly.

She was pre-deceased by her parents; her husband, James William Sorrell; son, Theodore Sorrell; son, James William Sorrell, Jr.; grandson, Michael Sorrell; grandson, Dale Sorrell; granddaughter, Stephanie Henry; granddaughter, Linda Falk; great-grandson, Gavin Sorrell and daughter-in-law, Arlene Sorrell.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Sorrell (Donna), Floyd Sorrell, Patricia Boyd (Ronnie), Virginia Falk (Larry), Jeneane Culler (Randy), Gibby Sorrell (Debra) and Diana Rupert (Jeffery). She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, James Williams Sorrell III, Jenny Brown (Joshua), Joshua Sorrell (Allison), Jared Sorrell (Emilee), Jason Sorrell (Jamie), Nathan Sorrell, Floyd Sorrell, Jr. (Tammy), Jaimie Brubaker (Shane), Chrissy Henry, Joseph Falk, Randall Culler, Jr., Leighann Colledge (Matthew), Michelle Sorrell, Gibby Sorrell, Jr. (Heather), Mathew Jones (Katherine) and Chad Jones (Amanda), 29 great grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; as well as a niece, Karen McTague Landsberger who was raised in the home.

The family would like to thank the East Palestine Fire Department and Rescue Squad, the staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Southern Care Hospice.

In celebration of her life’s journey and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Virginia’s name to the East Palestine Fire Department.

A private interment will take place at Salem Reformed Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.