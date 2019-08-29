Virginia Mae (Costell) Horvath, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mae (Costell) Horvath of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Monday August 27, 2019 in St. Paul Homes Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Virginia was born on May 22nd, 1932 to Marry and Zylpha M. (Cole) Costell in Wooster, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School.

Virginia worked many years for Country Fair in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

On November 11, 1950 she married her husband, the late, Norman Horvath who passed away March 20, 2012.

Virginia was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her daughter Shelly (Craig) Findley of Sharpsville, son, Butch Horvath of Sharpsville, grandchildren, Jason Findley of Cleveland, Ohio, Natalie Dundon of Hubbard, Ohio, Brittany (Dustin) Kulka of Hermitage, Nathaniel Findley of Sharpsville, also surviving are great grandchildren, Spencer and Sophia Kulka.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norman Horvath, son, William Richard “Squeeky” Horvath, daughter Peggy Sue Horvath, brothers, Richard W. “Dick” Costell and Raymond Costell.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in First Assembly of God Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Pastor Kenneth Martin, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to First Assembly of God Church 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148 in memory of Virginia.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.