Virginia M. Weaver, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia (Ginny) Marie Weaver of The Grove at Greenville and formally of 575 Methodist Road, Hempfield Township, Greenville, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the age of 91.

She was born December 8, 1929, to Marian A. and Louise (Barr) Nickerson.

On June 14, 1952, she married Paul R. Weaver, he passed away on May 12, 1989.

Ginny attended Penn High School through her sophomore year and graduated from Fredonia-Delaware High School in 1947.

In her earlier years, she was employed by J.C. Penny as a salesperson. She later worked at the First National Bank in the Booking Department for seven years. After she married, she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in her husband’s store, Weaver Electric.

Ginny was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greenville, Order of Eastern Star Chapter #63, Thiel Women’s Club and Greenville Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Ladies Commercial Bowling League and was one of the top 20 bowlers in Greenville.

Ginny loved collecting antiques and enjoyed going to flea markets and any place that sold antiques.

She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and all the holidays that were spent at grandma’s house.

She is survived by three sons, Greg and his wife Janice of New Castle, Brian and his wife Cathy of Greenville, David and his wife Patricia of Greenville and one daughter, Sharon Hogan of Dacula, Georgia; five granddaughters, Lauren Planz, Amanda Weaver, Megan McGarity, Ashley Artman and Hanna Junk and one grandson, Justin Weaver.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Keith and Ronald Nickerson and one sister, Phyllis Mullett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 73 Clinton Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Private Funeral Service, Due to COVID-19 concerns, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Rev. Earl Butterfield and Diana White, co-officiating

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.