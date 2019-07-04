Virginia L. Thompson, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia L. Thompson, 82, a resident of St. Paul’s Senior Living Community and a former resident of the Greenville House at 9 Penn Avenue, passed away Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, at St. Paul’s.

She was born at home in Delta, Ohio, on March 25, 193,7 to the late p.m. and Evelyn (Glore) Miller.

Virginia was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Greenville and enjoyed puzzles, crafts and rooting for the Steelers.

She worked in the cafeteria of the Campbell Soup Company in Napolean, Ohio for ten years. She also worked for the Kactus Korrall Truck Company in Hardwood, Texas, where she was a team driver with her husband, Chuck. Most recently, she worked part time as a driver for Adesa Auto Auction in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Virginia is survived by four sons, Gregory Lee Smith and his wife, Mary “Penny,” of Live Oak, Florida, Robert Alan Smith and his wife, Sharon, of Greenville, Allen Jay Dishong and his wife, Jo, of Eustis, Florida and Danny Ray Thompson and his wife, Paula, of Eustis, Florida; three daughters, Roxanne Marie Brenizer and her husband, Harry, of Greenville, Wendy Sue Yesko and her husband, Mark, of Greenville and Gladys Renay White and her husband, Richard, of Weirsdale, Florida; 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Charles Ray Thompson, Sr., Guy Dishong and Merlin Smith; a son, Charles Ray Thompson, Jr.; two daughters, Margaret Elaine Courville and infant Connie Jean Smith; a brother, Virgil G. Miller and a sister, Sharon Sue Miller.

A memorial service will be held at Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main Street, Greenville, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, with Reverend Joel DiAngi, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main Street, Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.