Virginia L. Baughman, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia L. Baughman, 80, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Virginia was born October 15, 1939 in Rogers, Ohio to the late Donald and Olive Walters Whitaker.

She was a 1957 graduate of New Waterford High School.

She worked as a custodian for the New Waterford Post Office in the 70’s. She also worked for a number of years as a pie baker for the Bulldog Restaurant and Newton Inn Restaurant. Virginia was also employed with Sparkle Market in Columbiana in the bakery department prior to her retirement.

She enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with family and friends. She loved everyone she met and was a friend to all who knew her.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ray Baughman; two sons, Randy Ray Baughman of East Liverpool and John Baughman of Liberty; a daughter, Linda Zepernick of New Waterford; one brother, Jim (Linda) Whitaker of Rogers; four sisters, Janice Weingart of Salem, Linda (Myron) Wehr of New Waterford, Carol Dickinson of New Waterford and Karen (Guy) Wick of East Palestine; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Kosman of South Carolina and Jenna Baughman of Liberty, as well as, two great-grandchildren, Mason and Lyla Kosman.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Gene, Richard and Robert Whitaker and two daughters-in-law, Jayne Baughman and Beth Reed-Baughman.

Following Virginia’s wishes, no services will be observed.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.