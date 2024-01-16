AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Jinny” L. (Joseph) Pallone, 77 of Austintown, passed away peacefully Friday, January 12, 2024 at her residence with loved ones by her side.

She was born December 11, 1946 in Warren. She was the daughter of Edward and Evelyn Boccia Joseph.

She was a 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following graduation, she went on to become a realtor which she enjoyed for a short period of time before leaning into God’s calling for her to become a homemaker and devoted mother, loving and caring for her three children.

She was a proud member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church of Niles and inspired others in her unfailing love for Christ.

The beauty of life brought great joy to Virginia. She found joy in the simple pleasures, such as playing cards with friends, rolling Yahtzee dice for hours on end, sharing her love through home cooked meals and sipping on a warm cup of coffee anytime of day or night. She was witty, generous, forgiving and independent.

She will be sorely missed and survived by three sons, Robert Bucci and his wife, Becky, of Girard, Aaron Bucci and his wife, Andrea, of North Jackson and Ron Bocsa of Westlake; a brother, Edward Joseph and his wife, Sandy, of Warren; a sister, Gloria Anderson and her husband, Curt, of Ashtabula; her grandchildren, Allyssa Potkanowicz and her husband, Tom, Alexis Haupt and her husband, Lucas, Caleb Bucci, Joelle Bucci-Folkwein and her husband, Josh, Olivia Petrosky and her husband, Steve and Nathaniel Bucci along with 11 great-grandchildren whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Joseph.

Friends may call Thursday, January 18, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home in Niles.

Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 19, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Niles.

Arrangements are being handled by The Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home in Niles.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.