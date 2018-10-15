My Valley Tributes

Virginia J. "Jenny" Hoosier Goldston Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - October 2, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 04:20 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 04:20 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Virginia J. “Jenny” Hoosier Goldston, 86, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:39 a.m. at the Hospice House, following an extended illness.

She was born February 2, 1932 in London, Ohio, the daughter of Gus and Zera Napper Hoosier. As a teen, she moved to Campbell, where she was reared by Benny and Ellen Higgins.

Mrs. Goldston was employed with the Prophet Company, Youngstown Sheet & Tube and the Youngstown Board of Education, where she worked for 21 years as an educational assistant, before retiring in 1993.  

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, serving on the Usher Board and Culinary Ministry and belonged to the Rotary, Sunflower Garden Club, Ikebana Club, Grandmother’s Bowling Team and volunteered at the Fellows Riverside Garden Gift Shop.

She enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, the casino and was a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She married Richard Goldston August 23, 1952, he died October 28, 2014.

She leaves to mourn three daughters, Mrs. Debra J. (Morris) Kennedy of Boardman, Ms. Karen G. Watson of Stow and Ms. Alicia Taylor of Waller, Texas; two sisters, Ms. Jacqueline Boronell (Marty) of Plant City, Florida and Ms. Joann Payne of London; one brother, Gus Hoosier of London; four grandsons, Troymaine Lawson, Alvin (Lauren) Taylor, Jr., Kendrick Watson and Keenan Watson; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Gabrielle and Kennedy Rose; a brother-in-law, Larry Hill, Sr. of West Hills, Caifornia; three sisters-in-law, Ms. Juanita McCullough of Youngstown, Ms. Sarah Goldston of Columbus and Ms. Shirley Higgins of Atlanta, Georgia; four special friends, Ms. Delores Van Cobb, Ms. Agnes Kea, Ms. Ruby Campbell and Ms. Philomena Zalovcik and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Joe Boy, Ralph, William, Norman and Robert Hoosier; four sisters, Ms. Pearl Trent, Ms. Elizabeth Hoosier, Ms. Mary Ellen Cox and Ms. Ercel; one foster brother, Randall Higgins and one son-in-law, Alvin Taylor, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00 a.m.) Saturday, October 20 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Norman Lee Morgan, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Norman Lee Morgan, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Julie A. (Nohra) Schiavone Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Julie A. (Nohra) Schiavone Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Phyllis Marie Hare Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Phyllis Marie Hare Obituary

    Howland Township, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Michael E. Jenkins Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael E. Jenkins Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bess E. (Mays) Thomas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bess E. (Mays) Thomas Obituary

    Liberty, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jacqueline Marie (DeCarlo) Merryman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jacqueline Marie (DeCarlo) Merryman Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marjorie E. (Corll) Bucci Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marjorie E. (Corll) Bucci Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Roseann Klempay Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Roseann Klempay Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Virginia J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Virginia J. "Jenny" Hoosier Goldston Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Betty Z. Cendroski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Z. Cendroski Obituary

    Negley, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary J. Andres Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary J. Andres Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul Frank Rovnak Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul Frank Rovnak Obituary

    Sharpsville, Pennsylvania - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Patricia Lucille Wright Wagner Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patricia Lucille Wright Wagner Obituary

    Liberty Township, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Garnett L. Hohman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Garnett L. Hohman Obituary

    Champion, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ida Mae Stocker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ida Mae Stocker Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - October 15, 2018

    Read More »
  • John Timar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John Timar Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carol R. Spencer Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol R. Spencer Obituary

    Andover, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dawna Bailey Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dawna Bailey Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help