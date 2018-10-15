Virginia J. "Jenny" Hoosier Goldston Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Virginia J. “Jenny” Hoosier Goldston, 86, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:39 a.m. at the Hospice House, following an extended illness.

She was born February 2, 1932 in London, Ohio, the daughter of Gus and Zera Napper Hoosier. As a teen, she moved to Campbell, where she was reared by Benny and Ellen Higgins.

Mrs. Goldston was employed with the Prophet Company, Youngstown Sheet & Tube and the Youngstown Board of Education, where she worked for 21 years as an educational assistant, before retiring in 1993.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, serving on the Usher Board and Culinary Ministry and belonged to the Rotary, Sunflower Garden Club, Ikebana Club, Grandmother’s Bowling Team and volunteered at the Fellows Riverside Garden Gift Shop.

She enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, the casino and was a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She married Richard Goldston August 23, 1952, he died October 28, 2014.

She leaves to mourn three daughters, Mrs. Debra J. (Morris) Kennedy of Boardman, Ms. Karen G. Watson of Stow and Ms. Alicia Taylor of Waller, Texas; two sisters, Ms. Jacqueline Boronell (Marty) of Plant City, Florida and Ms. Joann Payne of London; one brother, Gus Hoosier of London; four grandsons, Troymaine Lawson, Alvin (Lauren) Taylor, Jr., Kendrick Watson and Keenan Watson; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Gabrielle and Kennedy Rose; a brother-in-law, Larry Hill, Sr. of West Hills, Caifornia; three sisters-in-law, Ms. Juanita McCullough of Youngstown, Ms. Sarah Goldston of Columbus and Ms. Shirley Higgins of Atlanta, Georgia; four special friends, Ms. Delores Van Cobb, Ms. Agnes Kea, Ms. Ruby Campbell and Ms. Philomena Zalovcik and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Joe Boy, Ralph, William, Norman and Robert Hoosier; four sisters, Ms. Pearl Trent, Ms. Elizabeth Hoosier, Ms. Mary Ellen Cox and Ms. Ercel; one foster brother, Randall Higgins and one son-in-law, Alvin Taylor, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00 a.m.) Saturday, October 20 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.