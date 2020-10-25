Virginia (Geiwitz) Lehman, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia (Geiwitz) Lehman of Wet Track Road, West Middlesex, went to her eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Virginia was born on April 25, 1934 to George Locke Geiwitz and Neva Alberts (Tanner) Geiwitz in South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania.

She married Russell A. Lehman on august 18, 1955 who went to his eternal rest on May 26, 2010.

Virginia designed and created life-size Resurrection and Nativity displays. She was a homemaker who graduated in 1952 from Hickory High School. Virginia worked at G.C. Murphy in Sharon, Diesel Power in Transfer, Warehouse Sales in Sharon and Toyco stores at both the Southern Park Mall and Shenango Valley Mall.

She was often seen dancing with her brothers at square dances and enjoyed going to dances.

She was a long time member of Faith Presbyterian Church and currently attends St.s Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church before falling ill. With inspiration from Our Heavenly Father, Virginia made puppets and directed and was a member for many years of Faithland Puppeteers for Faith Church from 1984 to 1989. Working with the youth they performed Christian Musicals in area nursing homes, senior complexes, and churches.

You may have seen her with her life-sized puppet she named “Chumly” which was made for fun. “Chumly” went camping, dancing and to family functions usually when there was music. Also, with God’s inspiration, Virginia designed and helped her husband create the life-sized Resurrection display for Easter and Nativity for Christmas that is set at their home and was also displayed in church for many years. The Nativity display was in several Hermitage Light Up Parades which was awarded 1st place in 2019. Virginia was a volunteer with Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Hermitage. She helped create the program with Rev. Jeffrey Harter using Heart Puppets which she made for their Camp Healing Hearts program, a one-day camp for children age 6 to 12 and their parents who had experienced the death of a special person in their life.

Surviving is her daughter, Audrey Ann Lehman (James P. Warrender) of Hermitage; two sons, Russell Edward Lehman and former wife Pamela Lehman and Arthur Lynn Lehman; three grandchildren, Jeremy Alan Poff (Nicole), Christina Lee and Apollo Lehman; one great-grandson and three sisters-in-law, Martha, Norma and Diana.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers, Leon and his wife, Lois, Don, Edward and Harvey Geiwitz; two sisters, Neva and her husband, Grant Montgomery, Alice and her husband, Clair Shiderly.

The family would like to thank Pastor Jeff for coming from Springfield, Illinois to take part in the service, it meant so much to them. Pastor David from Heartland Hospice for the visits and support that he gave to Virginia and her family. Pastor Anthony and the congregation from Faith Presbyterian for supporting her and their visits. It was surprising how kind words or a card can change a mood of despair and frustration to new hope and peace.

We would also like to thank the nurses, aides, and social worker from Heartland for the loving care they showed our mother and family.

Friends may call Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. offered by Rev. Anthony Kladitis at the funeral home.

A Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sherman Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey Harter of Concordia Village Springfield, Illinois officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family through the funeral home, in memory of Virginia.

Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.

