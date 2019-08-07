Virginia Elizabeth Washington, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Virginia Elizabeth Washington will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.



Ms. Washington departed this life Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Washington was born September 6, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of Wade and Vivian Washington, Sr.

She was formerly employed as a nurse’s aide for over 20 years.

She was a devoted mother and caring sister who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving sons, Mark and his girlfriend, Virginia High and Walter and his wife, Kim Thompson; her siblings, Andie and Lisa Washington, Wade Washington, Jr. and his fiancée, Pearly Neely and Chris Washington; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends



She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Tyrone Thompson and her sister, Cindy Prestley.



Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

