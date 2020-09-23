Virginia (Criscione) Janacone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia (Criscione) Janacone, 89, passed away peaceful at her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband, John; her brother, Dr. James (Lois) Criscione; grateful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Criscione and by her sister, Anita Battafarano.

Virginia, a registered nurse, was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing and Youngstown State University. Her entire nursing career was spent at St. Elizabeth Hospital, now Mercy Health, much of that in nursing supervision on the 3:00 – 11:00 p.m. shift. She was well liked and respected by nurses and staff. She believed in being a working supervisor and pitched in to help her nurses deliver good patient care whenever she was needed. She mentored and inspired many. Caring for others was the center of her being. She led by example.

In addition to her devotion to nursing, Virginia was quite a needlepoint artist and her works grace the home of family and friends. She loved reading and passing on her latest completed paperback. She was active in the Mercy Health Hospital Auxiliary. She served as treasurer for the Catholic Nurses for many years.

Services for Virginia will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Anthony Church. Social distancing and masks will be required. Contributions in Virginia’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia F. (Criscione) Janacone, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home.

