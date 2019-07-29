Virginia Cowan Morris Vale, New Waterford, Ohio – Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Cowan Morris Vale, age 96, of New Waterford, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, East Palestine.

She was born on January 14, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Roy G. Newton and Bertha A. Povey Newton.

Virginia was a member of New Waterford United Methodist Church and had worked as a cook for New Waterford Schools for 20 years.

She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, William Vale, whom she married on October 13, 1990, preceded her in death on August 10, 1998.

She is survived by a daughter, Sally Cowan of Columbiana; two sons, Gary (Natalie) Cowan of Columbiana and Paul Cowan of New Waterford; stepdaughter, Caroline (John) Stepien of East Liverpool; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Weaver and Phyllis Newton; brother, Richard Newton and a grandson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home following visitation, with Charles Hamilton officiating.

Burial will be at East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers.

Donations may be made in Virginia’s name to the New Waterford United Methodist Church, 46925 South State Street, New Waterford, OH 44445.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.