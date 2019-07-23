Vira Lee Dukes, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vira Lee Dukes, 87, 157 Fourth Street SW, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:56 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born April 7, 1932, in Dozier, Alabama, the daughter of Joe Willie and Viola Daniels Dawson, coming to the area over 67 years ago from Luverne, Alabama.

She was a household technician and a 1951 graduate of Crenshaw County Training School in Luverne, Alabama.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and past member of Mobile Meals.

She enjoyed cooking, baking singing and working with math.

She married Grover Dukes on January 23, 1951 and he passed away February 20, 2012.

She leaves to mourn one son, Michael Lynn (Tamara) Dukes, Sr. of Jacksonville, Florida; three daughters,; Ms. Doris E. Freeman of Warren, Ms. Patricia A. Dukes of Woodbridge, Virginia and Mrs. Susan D. (Garry, Sr.) Johnson of Cortland; one sister, Ms. Ira Lue Dawson of Warren; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents;, husband; one son, Deacon Charles B. Dukes; three brothers, John Waverly Dawson, Joe Douglas Dawson and Arthur L. Dawson and one grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Thursday, July 25.

Burial will take place at Meadow Brook Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 157 Fourth Street SW.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

