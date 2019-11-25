Viona “Bonnie” Congo, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viona “Bonnie” Congo, 85, of New Waterford, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Parkside Healthcare Center in Columbiana.

Bonnie was born June 20, 1934 in East Liverpool, daughter of the late Harry and Bertha Jones Wise.

She was a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

Bonnie graduated from Case Western Reserve University where she earned a Bachelor’s in Nursing.

She taught nursing in East Liverpool schools before becoming Director of Hospital Education at East Liverpool City Hospital, where she worked until her retirement.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Hubert Congo; three stepchildren, Mark Congo, Julie Adkins and Kimberly Mort; a brother, Raymond Wise; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Robert Wise and four sisters, Ruby Ford, Mildred Hartzell, Betty Frederick and Thelma Lower.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Jim Ostick officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A private burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.