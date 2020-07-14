Violet O. Alexander, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Violet O. Alexander, age 96, of Fredonia Road, Hempfield Township, Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, in The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Donora, Pennsylvania on February 11, 1924 to Fred D. Carter, Sr. and Olivia (Timbers) Carter.

Violet attended Donora High School and graduated from Linesville High School in 1943.

She was employed for 15 years as a clerk at the former JC Penney Department Store in Greenville and for 20 years at Green’s Clothing as a bookkeeper.

Violet was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and taking care of her home.

On September 1, 1950, she married William Alexander, he survives at home. Also surviving is a sister, Shirley J. Dickey of Tuscon, Arizona and three brothers, Hayes O. Carter of Phoenix, Arizona, W. Stanley Carter of Linesville and Carl T. Carter of Jamestown, New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pauline G. Darby and Betty Ann Lattimore and two brothers, Floyd D. Carter and Fred D. Carter, Jr.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

The family requests all individuals visiting must wear masks.



Private family funeral service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Joel DiAngi, officiating Pastor of Christian Assembly Church.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Center, 10 N. Water Street, Greenville, PA 16125.