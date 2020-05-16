Violet Marie Gould, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Marie Gould, 83, passed away peacefully at 5:07 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home following a long illness.

She was born in Simpson, West Virginia on January 16, 1937, the daughter of Joy and Debbie (Petters) Duley.

Violet was of the Pentecostal Faith and many years ago was the secretary at the Niles Church of God.

She enjoyed crafting, but most of all she cherished the time spent with her family, kids and many many grandkids.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Violet is survived by five children, Opal (Norman) Jarome of Niles, Shirley Moore of Niles, Deborah (James Corson) Gould of Southington, Janet (Mike) Jones of Warren and Dennis (Kandi) Gould of Niles; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Eric “Doug” Duley of Niles; half sister, Mary Lou Duley of Niles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Junior Gould, whom she married on May 17, 1953 and who died on January 31, 2000; son, John Gould; 4 great-grandchildren; her father, who died when she was seven years old; her mother, who died in 1977; sister, Betty Jean Duley and three brothers, Orval Auto Duley, Ernest J. Duley and Steve Aaron Duley.

Private calling hours will be Monday May 18, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

A private funeral and burial will follow at Kerr Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.