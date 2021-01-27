Violet D. Clark, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Violet D. Clark of Warren, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, following an extended illness.

Born on August 9, 1920, in Midland, Pennsylvania, Violet was the daughter of Elwood Moss, Sr. and Lenora S. Jackson Moss.

Violet graduated from Leavittsburg High School, Wilberforce University and Atwater School of Cosmetology.

She retired from the Ohio Department of Industrial Relations Bedding Department Inspection, after 20 plus years of service.

The oldest member of Second Baptist Church of Warren. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star PHA – Mizpah Chapter No. 66, BEOZEL Assembly No. 19 and Golden Circle.

Violet served as precinct committee member for more than 50 years.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling and sports.

Violet leaves to cherish her memory sons, Ronald Nichols of Washington, D.C. and William E. (Carol) Clark of Warren; daughters, Beverly Williams Brown of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Karen Clark Green (Johnny) Cooks of Grantville, Georgia; special grandson, DeHaven Chan Jordan; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Clark and two brothers.

Services will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Second Baptist Church, Warren, where viewing will be at 10:30 a.m., the OES service at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at Noon.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Services of comfort were provided by Murray-Wellington Funeral Home of Alliance.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be adhered to.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.