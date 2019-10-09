Vincent Anthony Matteo, Greensburg, PA

October 8, 2019

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Anthony Matteo, 27, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his home in Greensburg.

He was born December 5, 1991, in New Castle, a son of the late Jay Adam Matteo and Valerie (Lelii) Matteo, his mother survives in Pittsburgh.

Vincent was a cook at Steak & Shake in Greensburg and was a graduate of Pittsburgh at Greensburg with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

He enjoyed music and going to concerts, was a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo and enjoyed traveling with his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Jay D. Matteo of New Castle and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Deacon John Carran of Holy Spirit Parish will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

