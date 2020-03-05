Vida Mae Palmer, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vida Mae Palmer, 91, passed away at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born April 19, 1928 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred L. and Grace L. (Schrader) Barnes.

She had worked as a proofreader for the Morning Journal for a number of years, retiring in 1985.

A 1946 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she was a member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include her children Shirley Palmer and Gerald (Terri) Palmer both of Lisbon as well as her brother Paul (Jean) Barnes of Lisbon, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Wymer.

A private burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

