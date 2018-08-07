My Valley Tributes

Victoria Maywa Jennings Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Victoria Maywa Jennings, 89, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 6, 2018 at 8:43 a.m. at the Villa at St. Joseph, from an extended illness.

She was born January 22, 1929 in Kingston, Jamaica, the daughter of James and Mayi Maywa, residing in the area since 2001, coming from University Heights, Ohio.

Mrs. Jennings was a devoted housewife and enjoyed reading, swimming, knitting and crossword puzzles.

She was a 1947 graduate of Kingston High School (Jamaica).

She married Walter R. Jennings Sr. in 1954, he died in 1995.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Walter R. (Cecilia) Jennings, Jr. of Highland Ranch, Colorado and Steven (Lina) Jennings of Plano, Texas; three daughters, Ms. Sharon Simons of Houston, Texas, Ms. Keyla Jennings of Orlando, Florida and Ms. Andrea Jennings of Beachwood, Ohio; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Thursday, August 9 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

