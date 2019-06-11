Victoria M. DePizzo Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria M. DePizzo, 95, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 10, 2019, at Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Victoria was born November 25, 1923, in Girard, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Josephine Villoni Fusco and was a lifelong area resident.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. DePizzo dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club and the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Club. Victoria was very active in the church, volunteering at bingo and at the church festivals and she also volunteered in the school cafeteria.

She greatly enjoyed bowling and playing bocce and her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family.

Her husband of 55 years, John DePizzo, whom she married April 10, 1947, passed away August 8, 2002.

Mrs. DePizzo leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Jack (Nuggie) DePizzo of Canfield and Jerry DePizzo of Poland; a daughter, Joy (Jim) Timko of Poland; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann DePizzo of Columbiana; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Victoria will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, a son, James DePizzo; a grandson, Louie DePizzo; a granddaughter, Deanna DePizzo; two brothers and a sister, preceded Victoria in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 13, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Victoria will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the DePizzo family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, in Victoria’s name.

Victoria’s family would like to thank the staff of Victoria House and of Hospice House, for the kindness shown and care given to Mrs. DePizzo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

