WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Lynn McGhee, 50, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born May 30, 1970, in Warren, she was the daughter of Ernest McGhee, Jr. and Evelyn Herbert McGhee.

Victoria was a 1988 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, where she was a member of the band and flag line. She competed in the marching auxiliary flag line and was selected to perform in Sydney, Australia at the World’s Fair. After graduation, Victoria was a flag line instructor for Warren G. Harding High School Band.

She received an associate degree from Kent State University and was employed by Things Remembered of North Jackson as a custom designer.

She enjoyed cooking and watching drum and bugle competitions.

Victoria is survived by her mother, Evelyn McGhee of Warren; a daughter, Basia McGhee of Warren; brothers, Ernest McGhee III of Warren and Robert (Lauren) McGhee of Struthers and a host of relatives and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Services will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with a public viewing at 10:00 a.m. and a family service at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Braceville.

With current health mandates, masks are required and social distancing practices will be observed.

Burial will be in Braceville Cemetery.

Professional services of comfort and care have been provided by Murray-Wellington Funeral Home of Alliance.