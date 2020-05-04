Victoria Lynn Farah, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Lynn Bridges Farah, 51, of Delaware Avenue, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in New Castle.

She was born September 18, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Ronald and Margaret (Conti) Bridges, her parents survive in New Castle.

She was married to Joe T. Farah on August 11, 2007, he survives in New Castle.

Vikki worked at the Lawrence County Government Center in Court Administration for 17 years. She was also a CCD teacher at St. Vitus Church for a number of years.

She was an avid Michigan Wolverines football fan. Vikki loved and adored her son and family and her greatest joy was cooking and holiday entertaining.

In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by one son, Ryan C. Abraham of New Castle; one sister, Susan Valenti and her husband, Mark, of New Castle; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins and extended family in Australia.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Abraham; her grandmother, Clara Bridges; her grandfather, Charles Bridges; her grandmother, Rose Conti and her grandfather, Albert Con

Visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. We will be practicing social distancing at the visitation and ask visitors to please wear masks.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.