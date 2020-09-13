Victor Patsy Palazzo, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Patsy Palazzo, 70, of Hermitage passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by family.

Victor was born on September 18, 1949 to Tommasina Mary (Petrillo) and Paul Richard Palazzo, Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School, Victor earned his bachelor’s degree from YSU. He worked in the management department for Sears Auto Center 30 years and for Lowe’s 14 years.

On December 11, 1998 he married his wife of 22 years, Vickie Lynn (Pintar) Palazzo who survives at home.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew’s R.C. Church in Sharpsville and Kedron Masonic Lodge #389 Free and Accepted Masons in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania. He was also active in Rotary International.

Victor enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, hunting, camping and trips to Lake Erie. Most important to his was time spent with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was well known as a fun, loving and caring person to everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Lynn Palazzo; mother, Tommasina Mary Palazzo; children, Victor A. (Rebecca) Palazzo, Christina L. (Ronald) Hunter and Kimberly A. (Jeremy) Gagliardi and grandchildren, Corinna McMlung, Layla McClung, Guiliana Palazzo, Tyler Stewart, Andi Gagliardi and Alec Gagliardi. He is also survived by his sister, Patrice Palazzo and brothers, Paul Palazzo, Jr. and Michael Palazzo.

Victor was preceded in death by his father, Paul Richard Palazzo, Sr.

Due to the current pandemic, private services will be held.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society in memory of Victor.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, LLC.

