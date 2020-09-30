Vicky D. Barr, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicky D. Barr, 58, a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Vicky was born January 5, 1962 in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of Marvin Kneib and Ester Brewton Blue.

She has resided in East Palestine since 1972, coming from Missouri. She worked for banks cleaning foreclosed homes. She raised horses and enjoyed giving trail rides to the public at her home on Latta Road for many years. She will be remembered as having a heart of gold and helping anyone that was in need; Vicky was truly made of love.

Vicky is survived by three daughters, Cheyene Cooper, Miranda McPherson and Shenia Kneib all of East Palestine; mother, Penny Blue of East Palestine; five grandchildren, Mason, Marcus, Caleb and Brooklyn Logan; sister, Debbie Cantrell of New Waterford and two brothers, Marvin Kneib of Florida and Doug Blue of East Palestine.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Kneib and her stepfather Gale Blue.

All services will be private.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

www. linsley-royal.com

More stories from WKBN.com: