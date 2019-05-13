Vickie L. (Buchecker) Kell Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie Lynn (Buchecker) Kell, 63, of New Waterford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Hospice House with her soulmate at her side.

She was born September 1, 1955, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Velma J. (Dunn) Buchecker and the late John R. Buchecker.

Vickie was a 1973 graduate of East Palestine High School and it was there where she met her other half. She married Lawrence S. Kell on May 2, 1975 and somehow managed to put up with him for 44 years, passing just ten days after their anniversary.

Vickie worked at 4WD Hardware in Columbiana, for more than 20 years and she loved her work family dearly.

She enjoyed vacations to the lake, searching for beach glass, taking the same picture hundreds of times at Niagara Falls and reading romance novels but her greatest love was always her family.

Vickie is survived by her loving husband, Larry; their two daughters, Stacie and Mark McCurdy of New Waterford and Erin and Justin Pflueger of Freeport, Pennsylvania. She was also blessed with nine incredible grandchildren who were her whole world, Blaine, Kaiden, Chase, Evan, Lane, Jake, Reece, JJ and Elizabeth. She is also survived her mother, Velma Buchecker and stepfather, Otto Sallaz of New Waterford; two sisters, Debbie (Bob) Shell and Teresa (Gary) Gidley and a brother, Ron (Vicki) Buchecker and all of her nieces and nephews.

At Vickie’s request, there will be no services.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home of East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.