Vesta A. Taylor, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vesta A. Taylor, 93, of New Castle, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Lewis F. and Cora A. (Miller) Michaels and was born February 23, 1927, in Ellwood City.

She is survived by her daughter; Linda S. Holmes of New Castle, son; Brian L. Taylor of Ellwood City, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Vesta was a 1945 graduate of Lincoln High School and she was retired from the Lawrence County Board of Assistance. After she retired, she worked at City Rescue Mission.

She was a longtime member of the Independent Methodist Church in New Castle, where she was a Lector and church Usher. She also volunteered at church with the cleaning of the church. She and her daughter also worked with the church Social Hour. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her son; Terry M. Taylor and one brother; Warren E. Michaels.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with a Funeral Service following at 2:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home-Ellwood City with Reverend Frederick H. Gilbert, Officiating

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in New Castle.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those who attend must wear facemask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

