Vernon D. Johnston, Sr., Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon D. Johnston, Sr., age 87, of Sharon Road, West Salem Township, Greenville, passed away Thursday evening, August 1, 2019 in his residence.



He was born in Sligo, Pennsylvania on August 2, 1931, a son of Scott L. and Stella May (Shirey) Johnston.

He attended New Kensington High School.

Vernon served his country in the United States Army from 1950-1952 and served 18 years in the Army reserves.



On July 26, 1953, Vernon married Betty M. Davis, she passed away January 2, 2018.

He was previously employed at Greenville Steel Car, General American and as a Police Officer in Jamestown, Pennsylvania and was the owner/operator of the former Boron gas station in Greenville.

He was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship, where he served as a greeter and was also active with the youth group.



Vernon was a 32nd degree mason, he was a member of F&AM Eureka Lodge #290 where he was a past grand master, served as a commandry captain of the 67th commandry, was a member of the New Castle Consistory and served as an instructor at the masonic school. He was a life member of the American Legion Post #140 and was a member of the Greenville V.F.W. Post #3374.

He enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

He is survived by four daughters, Daisy Smolnik of Butler, Betty Adams and her companion, Thomas of Brookville, Ohio, Shirley Patton and her husband, Roger of Greenville and Patricia McGhee and her husband, Timothy of Greenville; a son, George S. Johnston and his wife, Sally of Greenville; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; two sons, James R. Johnston and Vernon D. Johnston, Jr.; his stepfather, William J. Hepler; three brothers, LeRoy Johnston, Thomas Johnston and Charles Hepler; two sisters, Louise Klingensmith and Hilda Baker and two grandchildren, Georgia M. Johnston and Gary Smolnik, Jr.



Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 5 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, PA.

A Masonic Service by F&AM Eureka Lodge #290 will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, PA with Rev. Todd Jaussen, Pastor, officiating.

Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, PA.