Vernice P. Brocklehurst, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vernice P. Brocklehurst, age 88, of Greenville passed away Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Greenville on November 5, 1931 a daughter of LaVerne and Opal (Herrick) Sherbondy.

On June 22, 1952, Vernice married F. Virgil Brocklehurst, he passed away November 8, 1988.

She was employed as an assistant manager at Rite Aid in Greenville, Eckerd Drug in Mercer and worked with her husband on their dairy farm.

Vernice was a member of the Friendship Grange, Stone Point Grange, Log Cabin Grange and County Pomona Grange. She was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, Greenville Family Moose Center # 276 and B.P.O.E. #145. She truly enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by three sons, Gary Brocklehurst and his wife, Jen, of Greenville, Dale Brocklehurst and his wife, Roseanne, of Greenville and Jeffrey Brocklehurst and his wife, Laurie, of Mercer; a daughter, Juliann Allshouse and her husband, Troy, of Greenville; her companion, David Carlson; a sister, Donna Zuschlag; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Ethel Mae Richardson.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Lounge of Zion’s Reformed UCC, 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and Committal Service will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the chapel of the church, Rev. Glen Sadler, Associate Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Rock Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.