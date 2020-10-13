Verna Jean Jennings, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verna Jean Jennings, 64, of 2925 Carlton Drive NW, Warren, departed this life Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born October 10, 1955, in Money, Mississippi, the daughter of Leno and Delzora Harris Jennings, Sr., coming to the area 64 years ago.

She was a homecare worker, a 1973 graduate of Warren High School and attended ITT Technical Institute.

She was a member of the Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ, where she served as a missionary.

She enjoyed cooking, playing Scrabble, word games and music.

She leaves to mourn her mother, Ms. Delzora Harris Jennings of Warren; two brothers, Leno (LuAnn) Jennings, Jr. of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Myron Jennings of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Doris Quarles of Youngstown and Ms. Sharolyn Jennings of Warren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and five brothers, Alvin Lynn Jennings, Corwyn A. Jennings, Jeffrey D. Jennings, Mark I. Jennings and Zrayrick L. “Dre” Jennings.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ, with calling hours one hour prior to service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Meadowbrook Cemetery.

Condolences and cards can be sent to 2925 Carlton Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

