Verda Butler, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verda Butler, 93, a lifelong resident of East Fairfield and East Palestine, passed away February 29, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown.

Verda was born November 28, 1926 in East Fairfield, daughter of the late William and Nana Cross Schooley.

She was a longtime, faithful member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

Verda worked as a realtor for Gallager Realty in Columbiana and later started Butler Realty, which she owned and operated for several years. She also worked for the Way Station in many capacities for quite a few years before retiring.

She enjoyed her daily walks through East Palestine and spending time with her grandchildren.

Verda is survived by three sons, Charlie, Gary and Mark Butler all of Petersburgh; daughter, Mary (Warren) Boyer of East Fairfield; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 1983; a son, Thomas Butler; three brothers, Wilmer, Ralph and Russell Schooley; two sisters, Helen Roshen and Doris Bender.

The family will receive friends at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home Thursday evening, March 5, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.