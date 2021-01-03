Verba Jane (Whitt) Mowry, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Verba Jane Mowry, 97, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 in St. John XXIII Home.

Verba was born November 23, 1923 to Vinnie (Spencer) and Lowell Whitt in Clinton Junction, Wisconsin.

On October 19, 1946 she married her husband, Vern L. Mowry, who preceded her in death. She was affectionately known by her family as a homemaker.

Verba was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sharpsville where she was very active.

She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Marley of Sharon; son, Gary Mowry of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Susan A. Darby, Charleen Howell and Erica Mowry; great grandchildren, Marah Jane Morrison, Matthew Morrison, Samuel Darby, Evan Darby, Dominic Howell and Colton Howell and brother, Dale Whitt.

Verba was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vern; sisters, Vera Tunison, Iva Teeple and Lucille Tunison; brothers, Lowell Whitt, Jr. and Franklin Whitt; granddaughter, Lori Morrison and stepgrandson, John Shinosky.

Due to the current pandemic, private funeral services will be held.

Burial will take place in America’s Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the First Baptist Church 185 Union Avenue, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania in memory of Verba.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory.