Vera “Vee” Felton, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vera “Vee” Felton, 92, of 369 N. High Street, Cortland, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:10 p.m. at Cortland Health Care, following an extended illness.

She was born February 26, 1927 in Tuskegee, Alabama, the daughter of George and Awillie Marie Taylor Warren.

Mrs. Felton worked three decades in Cincinnati, Ohio in the laundry industry before coming to Warren.

She was a graduate of Tuskegee High School.

She was a member of Grace AME Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed reading her Bible and traveling to the annual Warren-Taylor Family reunions.

She leaves to mourn two sisters, Ms. Valenzia Black of Buffalo, New York and Ms. Lurletha Ward of Tinsley Park, Illinois; one brother, Willie Warren (Bobbie) of Cheektowaga, New York and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dennis Felton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Grace AME Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.