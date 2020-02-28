Vera F. Gorby, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, (MyValleyTributes) – Vera F. Gorby, 89, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Vera was born October 23, 1930 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Vernon and Frances Callahan Smith.

She was raised in New Castle but a longtime resident of East Palestine.

Vera worked for Kimble Glass in East Palestine and Landmark Egg in Columbiana prior to staying home raising her children and working as a homemaker.

She was a Auxiliary member of the New Waterford Eagles # 2415 and was inducted into the Eagles State Hall of Fame.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, getting her hair done on Fridays, loved watching wrestling, most especially John Cena and gathering with family at the holidays.

Vera is survived by her husband of 69 years, Stephen Gorby, whom she married January 20, 1951. She also is survived by one son, Gary (Maggie) Gorby, Jr. of East Palestine; three daughters, Eileen (Tom) Foley of East Palestine, Diana Jutte of Boardman and Patty (Mike) Best of Columbiana; ten grandchildren, Gary Lee, Jr., Buffy, Bruce, Aaron, Melissa, Tommy, Shawn, Jamie, Evan and Tyler; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jesse Smith.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, March 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with a private interment to follow in Clarkson Cemetery.

