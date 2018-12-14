Vera Eileen Hall Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Vera Eileen Hall, 94, of 2808 Tansy Avenue, Middleburg, Florida, formerly of 137 Hadley Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at her daughter’s residence in Middleburg, Florida.

She was born in New Vernon Township, Pennsylvania on February 29, 1924, to the late, Carl Francis and Marguerite Frances (Lackey) Cochran.

Vera was of the Methodist faith.

She was a 1942 Sandy Lake High School graduate, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania.

In 1945, Vera graduated from Meadville City Hospital as a registered nurse.

Her nursing career employment included the Meadville City Hospital, the former Greenville Hospital and finally St. Paul's of Greenville, where she retired after 20 years, in 1990.

Vera was married to Albert C. Hall on May 4, 1946 and he preceded her in death on September 11, 1995.

She is survived by one daughter, Judith Minter and her husband, Larry, of Middleburg, Florida; three grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; three great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin L. Cochran and Lawrence Anthony.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 18 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, with Rev. Adam Stump of Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

