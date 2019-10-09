Velma Annarella, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Velma Annarella, 92, of Cameron Avenue, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at UPMC Avalon Nursing Center in New Castle.

She was born June 21, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Moffo) Quinn.

She was married to the late Michael F. Annarella, who died August 10, 2008.

Mrs. Annarella worked at Nickle’s Bakery and Pizza Joe’s, where she was a cook and made dough and sauce.

She was also a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children, Michael F. ‘Mickey’ Annarella and wife, Alice, of New Castle, Harry P. Annarella of New Castle and Kathie Wycliffe of New Castle; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Quinn and six sisters, Jennie Phillips, Mary Gallo, Edith Masi, Helen Ceroli, Margaret Peluso and Julia Colaluca.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.