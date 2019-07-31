Vaughn M. Brunson, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vaughn M. Brunson, 60, residing in Lisbon but formerly a longtime resident of East Palestine, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 29, 2019.

Vaughn was born October 24, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Paul and Jean Lipp Brunson.

He was a 1977 graduate of East Palestine High School and a member of the Harvest Baptist Church.

He worked as a Ticket Taker at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds for many years. He is best known as the voice that announced the East Palestine Boys Basketball for several years. Vaughn also announced the Columbiana County Classic Basketball game for many years and was a virtual encyclopedia of sports knowledge from high school through the professional teams.

He, along with his father, were avid fans of the Ferguson Market softball team and rarely missed games, including all the away games. He enjoyed the Pirates and the Harlem Globetrotters, fishing with his friend, Coach Jim Missner and could often be found singing Karaoke in Lisbon and East Palestine. He was a huge Elvis fan and was known for his spot on impersonations of celebrities.

He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

A time of reflection will be held Friday, August 2 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ron Laughlin officiating.

A private burial will take place beside his parents at Salem Reformed Cemetery in Unity at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Vaughn Brunson Memorial Scholarship and dropped off to Cindy Dunn at the East Palestine Schools Central Office or mailed in care of John Butera, 45348 Virginia Avenue, New Waterford, OH 44445.