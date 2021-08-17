Zlatko “James” Radetic, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held for Zlatko “James” Radetic, 62, who died in his home on Friday, July 30, 2021.

He was born on June 11, 1959 in Rijeka, Croatia, the son of Valentine and Nada (Ficor) Radetic.

James was a graduate of Liberty High School.

He was a self employed plumber.

He leaves behind a sister-in-law, Anita Radetic of Austintown and two nephews, Mark and Michael Radetic of Austintown.

James was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Radetic and an uncle, Rev. Branimir Radetic.

