Zachary C. Schwanbeck, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zachary C. Schwanbeck went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

A private family service was held.

Zachary worked with the Independent Taxi Company in Youngstown, Ohio, where he had many good friends.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

Zachary will be remembered for his big heart and his willingness to help others.

He loved animals, especially his four dogs.

He is survived by his son, Zachary, Jr.; his parents, Nick and Lisa Balog and his sister, Kate.

He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.