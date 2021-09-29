William Terlecki, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Terlecki passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the age of 90, with his family by his side.

He was born February 26, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of the late Michael and Anna (Markovich) Terlecki.

Bill was in the military and fought in the Korean War from 1950-1953 and was honorably discharged.

He worked as a carpenter at US Steel until their closing. He was also a member of the Carpenters Union and worked many side jobs over his years.

As a member of St. Matthias Church, also where all his daughters went to school, he enjoyed his involvement working Friday night bingo and being a member of Holy Name Society.

You could find Bill in his garage when he spent much of his past time, he loved workmanship. He was always the family “go to” person that built the bookcases and finished a new bathroom in your home. He loved his craft. He also loved his family time and later, years after his move to Austintown, the casino became his second home.

Bill is survived by his wife, Emma Jane (Riley) Terlecki who he married, April 30, 1955; his four daughters, Dianne Terlecki of Akron, Linda (Ray) Crawford of South Florida, Evelyn Terlecki of Austintown and Alice (Bill) Gigax of Youngstown; his granddaughter, Sarah (Michael) Bradley and his great-grandson, Bryce of North Jackson.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by seven brothers, Andrew, Michael, Peter, Martin, Steve, Frank and Nicholas Terlecki and one sister, Mary.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthias Church. A Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. John Jerek officiating.

Family would like to give special thanks to MVI Home Care for the care given to Bill this past year.

Arrangments handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Terlecki, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.