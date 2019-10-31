William S. Matsouris, III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William S. Matsouris, III of Youngstown, went home to the Lord Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Billy was born August 20, 1993 in Youngstown, a son of William S. and Cynthia A.(Monus) Matsouris, Jr.

He was a graduate of Fitch High School and followed in his father’s footsteps, graduating from Pittsburgh Technical College with an Associate degree in Culinary Arts.

Billy enjoyed spending time with his family. His brothers were his best friends, and the apple of his eye was his nephew Sammy. He loved vacationing and always had a bag packed ready for a spontaneous family trip. He had the biggest heart, to know him was to love him. Of all the friends Billy had over the years, his heart was always with the Meanderwood crew.

He was an amazing person that was just a privilege and a blessing to have this short time in our lives. He will be sadly missed by his babies, his cat Wilson, and his dog Louie, which he shared with his brothers.

Billy was an outdoorsman that would spend hours fishing and hunting. The world was a better place with him in it. His sense of humor was endless, he lit up a room with his laughter. Billy’s love of God was immeasurable. He will be so sadly missed by everyone whose life he touched.” Fly high my baby and now may your mind and heart be comforted by God.”

Billy is survived by his parents; two brothers, Justin Chepke and Samuel M. Matsouris; grandfather, William S. Matsouris, Sr., nephew, Samuel Milan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Billy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucille Matsouris; grandparents, Ruth and Milan Monus; great grandmother, Marie Carter; great grandparents Samuel and Sophie Matsouris and great uncle Pete Matsouris.



Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius, Youngstown where the services will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

