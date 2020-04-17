William G. Backus, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Backus, 95, left here to be with the Lord at 4:35 a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020.

He was a resident at the Inn at Glen Ellen, and had formerly lived in Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. Backus was born May 9, 1924 in Campbell, Ohio to Stephen and Anna Backus.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School class of 1942.

William served in World War II in the United States Army under the command of General Patton.

He worked at the Wagon Wheel Tavern & Restaurant in Struthers, Ohio located on Bridge Street, which was a family-owned business for 35 years.

William was a member of St. Christine Parish and a regular attendee of Sunday morning Mass.

He enjoyed spending time with his family in addition to socializing with his friends. He loved taking trips to casinos with his wife. Lastly, William had a passion for animals and adored the family pets.

Surviving are two sons, William Backus, husband of Sandra Backus (Marblehead, Ohio) Gregory Backus, husband of Linda Backus (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina), one daughter, Heidi Guerriero (Boardman, Ohio); seven grandchildren, William Backus, husband of Diane Backus (Albuquerque, New Mexico), Todd Backus (Amherst, Ohio), Robbie Backus, husband of Lauren Backus (Northville, Michigan), Troy Backus, husband of Rita Backus (Trinity, Florida), Jill Steury, wife of Richard Steury (Ashland, Ohio), Gerald Guerriero, Jr. (Jennifer Stefanak, fiancée) and Michael Guerriero (Boardman, Ohio). Also surviving him are 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and three nieces.

His wife, the former Natalie Gill, preceded him in death on March 2, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Backus and a sister, Rosemary Arvin.

A private memorial service was held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home for immediate family members.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Christine Parish, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William G. Backus, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.