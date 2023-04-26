BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Billy” C. Muennich passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Born December 28, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio he was the son of Wilbert and Frances (DiMarzio) Muennich.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1972 and went on to graduate at Youngstown State University.

While at UHS he worked part-time at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital in the lab and while at YSU he worked in the maintenance department of the hospital. Upon his YSU graduation he became the Purchasing Director of the hospital and eventually the Director of Materials Management. He went on to become the Director of Material Management at multiple hospitals including those in Raleigh and Nashville. He later did Consulting for Intec, Inc. in California.

His parents preceded him in death.

He leaves behind his only sister, Marilyn Fossesca and her husband, James Fossesca. She desperately will miss all the laughter and all the special times that they shared. He had the greatest love or his for his niece, Janeen Hogan and nephew, James Fossesca, Jr. Fun times will always be missed by his great-nephews, Austin and Brayden Fossesca and great-nieces, Olivia and Isabella Hogan.

He was also proud of becoming a Goshen Jutsu Karate 5th degree Blackbelt.

As per his wishes, memorial services will be private and burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio for immediate family.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home Tributes and condolences can be made online on our Tribute page at Vaschalkkirilafh.com.

