YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, 97, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Virginia (Ginny) was born to John and Frances (Knouse) Juvancic on April 23, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. Ginny grew up in the City’s Avon Park Area, along with her three older brothers; John, Raymond and Richard.

Ginny graduated from Girard High School in 1943.

Upon Graduation, she worked as a reporter for the Girard News weekly newspaper until she answered her calling to serve others as a Registered Nurse. She graduated from the Youngstown School of Nursing in 1946. Soon after graduating, she earned a reputation as an excellent RN and was appointed as one of Youngstown Hospital Association’s youngest Head Nurses. She was well respected by her co-workers and her former student nurses loved her. They affectionally referred to her as “Nancy Nurse.”

She was a member of the American Red Cross and frequently worked with the Blood Mobile. Virginia was a member of the Mahoning County Catholic Nurses, Past-President of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Nurses, Member of the Youngstown Alumni Association and upon her Retirement in 1984, a Member of the Retired Nurses Association.

Virginia and Frank Bestic, her husband of 68 years, were married on May 29, 1948, at St. Rose Church in Girard. They planted their roots in the Kirkmere area in 1951, and became active in their neighborhood Community and Church, where they raised five children.

Virginia was a charter member of St. Christine Parish and its Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.

She was a 50 year Member of the Slovenian Women’s Union, Lodge #55, a member of the of SDZ Lodge # 42, as well as a member of the St. George Croatian Lodge #66, the Croatian Pensioners and the former American Croatian Citizens ACC Club, Senior Citizens group. Virginia was also selected as “Mother of the Year” by the SNPJ of Girard.

Virginia was the ultimate homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, counted -cross stitch, playing cards, traveling with Frank and shopping.

Left to enjoy beautiful memories of Virginia are her three sons, Dr. Michael (Ellen) Bestic of Ponce Inlet, Florida, Dr. Richard (Susan) Bestic of Austintown, Ohio and Gregory (Karen) Bestic of Canfield and two daughters, Mary Ann Canter of Dublin and Carol (Mike) Boening of Toga Cay, SC. She leaves 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. Christine Church with a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Christine Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, 3165 S. Schenley, Youngstown, Ohio 44511 or the local American Red Cross Mahoning Valley Chapter, 25 N Canfield-Niles Rd, Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

