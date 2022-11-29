AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Adamovich held Jesus’ hand to enter Heaven on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was in peace at her home in Phoenix, Arizona with her children and granddaughter by her side.

We were blessed with Violet for 91 years after having survived a stroke in early 2020 and then diagnosed with acute leukemia just two months ago. After the stroke, Violet’s family was honored to care for her over the last three years in Phoenix, where she showed immense strength and will to survive by regularly exercising, dancing and shopping.

Violet was born on October 21, 1931 in Dearborn, Michigan where she was raised by her mother (whom she loved dearly) and father, Mary (Jovanovich) Odly and Stephen Odly. Both have preceded her in death. She also adored her brother Steve Odly, also deceased.

Violet loved her hometown where she graduated from Fordson High School in 1949. She then worked in customer service for a Dearborn credit union.

Violet moved to Youngstown, Ohio after meeting and marrying her husband, Paul Adamovich, who passed away in 2010. They were married for 53 years and raised four children in their home in Austintown. During this time, Violet was a homemaker where she provided many happy memories for her family. She supported her children in their activities at the Austintown Public Schools, the Leonard Kirtz School and Austintown Special Olympics.

Violet also volunteered for many hours with the Mother’s Club of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church. First and foremost, Violet loved Jehovah God and continually worshiped Him in her multiple faiths. First baptized as a Roman Catholic, she then raised her children in the Serbian Orthodox faith and passed on her love for Jesus to them. Violet’s final faith journey as a Jehovah Witness brought her much happiness.

Violet is missed and survived by her four children, Nada Adamovich of Phoenix, Debra (Mark) Williams of Phoenix, Paul Adamovich of Austintown and Karin Tanny of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by five grandchildren who loved her so much, Jacob Williams of Los Angeles, Christian Tanny and Julian Tanny of Pittsburgh, Alexander Williams of Phoenix and Gabrielle Tanny of Phoenix.

A private memorial service was held for family on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the chapel at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

The family would appreciate donations in Violet's memory be made to: Canfield Presbyterian Church (Special Needs Program, God's Choice), 140 W. Main Street, Canfield, OH 44406

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

