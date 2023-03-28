YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Richardson, 57, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Canfield Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Victor was a favorite of the staff at Canfield Health Care.

He had the best personality and laugh around. He will be sadly missed by staff and all who knew him.

