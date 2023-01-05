NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio.

He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.



Victor graduated from Massillon’s Washington High School and will forever be a Massillon Tiger fan, following the team year after year especially during rival games. He enjoyed these games throughout the years with cousins and friends and most of all with his younger brother, Jac Cecil. Throughout high school, Victor was driven and competitive and was a member of the chess club, Junior Achievement club and the track team. Victor continued on to Youngstown University where he became a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and earned degrees in business and education. This is also where he met his future wife, Maria Kolitsos, during the freshman picnic.

He was industrious – working from his youth, then throughout college until he became a high school business teacher and track coach at Salem High School. Eventually Victor transitioned into real estate, other investment opportunities and owning his own business and was successful and generous in all his endeavors.



Victor and Maria were wed on September 10, 1967, recently celebrating 55 years of matrimony. They spent their years devoted to raising their children and supporting their church and are members of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Victor’s eyes lit up when talking about his three grandchildren and he loved to spend time with them sharing his stories, his knowledge and honing their chess skills.



Victor leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Maria (Kolitsos) Cecil; children, Dr. Bryan Cecil and Amy (Eric) Russell and three grandchildren, Sophia, Athanasios and Andrew Russell. He is also survived by loving in-laws, Socrates Kolitsos, Gloria and Timothy Knotek and Kathleen Kolitsos, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruth Cecil and his only brother, John (Jac) Cecil and his wife, Sandra Cecil. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Father Andrew Kolitsos.



Services will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Donations can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.